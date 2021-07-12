UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Urges Pfizer, Moderna To Focus On COVAX Before Prioritizing Booster Shots

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:36 PM

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom urged Pfizer and Moderna to send COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX facility before prioritizing booster shots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom urged Pfizer and Moderna to send COVID-19 vaccines to COVAX facility before prioritizing booster shots.

"Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritizing the supply of vaccines as boosters to countries whose populations have relatively high coverage, we need them to go all out to channel supply to COVAX, the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, and low- and middle-income countries, which have very low vaccine coverage," Tedros told a WHO press briefing on Monday.

