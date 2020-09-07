MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak will not be the last pandemic and the world has to be better prepared for future outbreaks, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"This will not be the last pandemic. History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life. But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready - more ready than it was this time," Tedros told a virtual press briefing.

The WHO chief noted that despite considerable advances in technologies, "too many" countries have neglected their public health systems, which are essential for responding to outbreaks of infectious diseases.

"Part of every county's commitment to build back better must therefore be to invest in public health, as an investment in a healthier and safer future," Tedros stressed.

The WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Monday, nearly 28 million cases have been confirmed globally, including almost 890,000 deaths.