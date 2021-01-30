UrduPoint.com
WHO's Tedros Warns COVID-19 Vaccine Hoarding Will Keep 'Pandemic Burning'

Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday warned against the COVID-19 vaccine hoarding in some countries, which could lead to slow global economic recovery and most importantly a never-ending pandemic.

"If we hoard vaccines and if we're not sharing, there will be three major problems. One, I said it, it will be a catastrophic moral failure. Two, it keeps the pandemic burning. And three, very slow global economic recovery," Tedros said at a press briefing.

The WHO chief added that countries should first focus on immunizing medical workers, high-risk groups, and elderly people.

"Let's have the world, at least all countries, have this first, and then we can move to the next [stage]," Tedros noted.

To date, more than 101.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.19 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

