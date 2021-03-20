Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday expressed concerns about a worrying trend in the development of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the number of infections is growing in most regions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday expressed concerns about a worrying trend in the development of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the number of infections is growing in most regions.

"Cases are increasing in most regions.

These are worrying trends as we continue to see the impact of [new coronavirus] variants, opening up of societies, and inequitable vaccine rollout," Tedros said at a press briefing.

Over the past week, the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase globally, with over 535,000 infections being reported over the last 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the WHO. Most cases were registered in the Americas and Europe.