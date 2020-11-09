WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday welcomed the presentation of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday welcomed the presentation of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech.

"We welcome the encouraging vaccine news from @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group & salute all scientists & partners around the [world] who are developing new safe, efficacious tools to beat #COVID19. The [world] is experiencing unprecedented scientific innovation & collaboration to end the pandemic!," Tedros said on Twitter.