WHO's Tedros Welcomes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Hails 'Unprecedented' Global Effort
Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:26 PM
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday welcomed the presentation of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday welcomed the presentation of a new coronavirus vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech.
"We welcome the encouraging vaccine news from @pfizer & @BioNTech_Group & salute all scientists & partners around the [world] who are developing new safe, efficacious tools to beat #COVID19. The [world] is experiencing unprecedented scientific innovation & collaboration to end the pandemic!," Tedros said on Twitter.