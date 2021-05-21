UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO's Vaccine Prequalification Procedure Needs Speeding Up - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 06:45 PM

WHO's Vaccine Prequalification Procedure Needs Speeding Up - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to speed up its procedure for vaccine prequalification, which would help add new shots to its portfolio, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to speed up its procedure for vaccine prequalification, which would help add new shots to its portfolio, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"We believe there is room for increasing the added value of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and it's COVAX pillar. There is a need to speed up the WHO procedure for prequalification of new vaccines and an expansion of vaccines within its portfolio," Golikova told the Global Health Summit.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World

Recent Stories

Guterres Calls for Mechanism to Implement G20 Rome ..

45 seconds ago

Pakistan sixth in the list of countries attracting ..

25 minutes ago

Roscosmos Urges US to Lift Space-Linked Sanctions ..

12 minutes ago

Israel Temporarily Resumes Transit of Goods to Gaz ..

12 minutes ago

Ukrainian Opposition Figure Medvedchuk's Supporter ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan starts local production of anti-Covid vac ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.