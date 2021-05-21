The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to speed up its procedure for vaccine prequalification, which would help add new shots to its portfolio, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) needs to speed up its procedure for vaccine prequalification, which would help add new shots to its portfolio, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday.

"We believe there is room for increasing the added value of the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and it's COVAX pillar. There is a need to speed up the WHO procedure for prequalification of new vaccines and an expansion of vaccines within its portfolio," Golikova told the Global Health Summit.