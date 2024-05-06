Skopje, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) North Macedonia is set to host a double-header election on Wednesday, when the country votes in parliamentary elections and a presidential run-off.

Here's a quick rundown of the biggest players on the ballot.

- Hristijan Mickoski -

Since taking over the right-wing VMRO-DPMNE in 2017, Mickoski has sought to rebuild the battered party after its former leader and ex-PM Nikola Gruevski fled corruption charges and was given asylum in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Hungary.

Mickoski is known for his refusal to use the adjective "North" in country's new name in defiance of the landmark 2018 agreement signed with Greece.

The opposition leader has also vowed to abandon passing proposed constitutional amendments to appease Bulgaria and unlock accession talks with the EU.

The 46-year-old has promised to prioritise the economy and create tens of thousands of jobs if the VMRO-DPMNE wins a majority of seats.

He has also increasingly turned his ire against one of the country's biggest Albanian parties in recent days -- stirring fears of upending fragile inter-ethnic relations in the country, which nearly slipped into civil war in 2-001.

- Dimitar Kovacevski -

Leader of Social-democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM) party, Kovacevski served as prime minister for nearly two years before leaving the post in January ahead of elections.

He took over the premiership following the shock resignation of his protege Zoran Zaev in late 2021.

The 49-year-old has struggled to find his footing since coming to office, with corruption scandals and rampant inflation marring much of his term.

Holding a razor-thin majority in the parliament, Kovacevski also lacked the numbers to pass legislative changes that would have appeased Bulgaria and opened accession talks with the EU.

Kovacevski and his SDSM party have campaigned on his promises to continue pursuing EU membership if re-elected.

- Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova -

The right-wing opposition figure is heading into the presidential run-off with fresh momentum after scoring a double-digit win over long-time rival President Stevo Pendarovski during the first round of voting last month.

The retired law professor is poised to be the first woman elected to the presidency in North Macedonia's short history.

Backed by the right-wing opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, the 70-year-old has campaigned on promises to fight crime and corruption, while courting the nationalist vote with the slogan "Make Macedonia proud again".

Siljanovska-Davkova has come down particularly hard on North Macedonia's agreement with Greece in 2018 that led to the change of country's name.

The candidate has also promised to not back down in the ongoing tussle with Bulgaria over historical and linguistic issues, which Sofia has cited while blocking the country's accession talks to the European Union.

- Stevo Pendarovski -

North Macedonia President Pendarovski finished a distant second in the first round of the presidential vote.

Pendarovski has campaigned on promises to unlock the stalled talks with the EU and shepherd the constitutional changes through parliament demanded by Bulgaria.

The incumbent has served as president since 2019 after beating Siljanovska-Davkova in a run-off.

Ahead of the vote, Pendarovski sought to appeal to the country's diverse electorate, posting a message online saying he had "cared equally for all citizens".