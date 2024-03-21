Who's Who In Slovak Presidential Election
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM
Nine candidates are in the running in Slovakia's elections on Saturday to replace the liberal President Zuzana Caputova, after she decided not to seek a second term
Caputova has led the country since 2019, and her departure leaves an all-male competition to become president of the EU and NATO member.
Here is a look at the top three contenders.
- Peter Pellegrini: populists' ally -
Backed by the populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, Peter Pellegrini, the current speaker of parliament, has pledged to "unite a divided Slovakia", claiming that the country needs "peacefulness", according to his campaign slogans.
A Slovak with Italian roots, Pellegrini has spoken of his fondness for cars and music, and was part of a dance ensemble and played the accordion in his youth.
The 48-year-old bachelor was also once dubbed "the sexiest politician in Slovakia" by women's magazines.
He became prime minister after his longtime ally Fico was toppled as the head of government in 2018 following the murders of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, who were shot dead in their home.
Pellegrini has also urged talks that would end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with which Slovakia shares a border.
"The Slovak political scene is divided between those who are in favour of the continuation of the war at all costs, and those who demand the start of peace negotiations," he told AFP.
"I belong to the latter."
- Ivan Korcok: diplomat -
Though running as an independent, Ivan Korcok is backed by opposition parties that believe a victory by Pellegrini would lead to presidential pardons of government allies found guilty of bribery and corruption.
He is notably backed by Progressive Slovakia, the party co-founded by Caputova, who said she was stepping down as president for personal reasons.
A 59-year-old diplomat, Korcok has represented Slovakia in the United States, Germany and Switzerland.
When returning from Washington in March 2020, he missed his own appointment ceremony as foreign minister because of quarantine requirements in the midst of the covid pandemic. He held the post until 2022.
During the covid crisis, Korcok had openly expressed concerns about his government's policy in 2021 when prime minister Igor Matovic ordered 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.
Korcok called the vaccine "a hybrid war tool".
An avid sportsman, he loves cross-country skiing and was a professional volleyball player in his youth.
"My family is not at all thrilled," Korcok said in a recent interview with the Pravda newspaper when asked about how his wife and two children see his candidacy.
- Stefan Harabin: Putin fan -
Stefan Harabin, a former Communist party member and a vocal EU critic, is running third in opinion polls.
He once served as Slovakia's justice minister and as chief justice of the Supreme Court, where he made several controversial rulings, including one that resulted in the release of a man convicted of sexual violence, and another that freed a police officer convicted of corruption.
Now 66, Harabin had already vied for the presidency five years ago, and claimed his bid was a "victory" despite not making it to the second round of voting.
Wanting to stop "extreme social experiments of new liberalism" in Slovakia, Harabin is notorious for sharing migrant-related fake stories on Facebook.
He has openly praised Russian President Vladimir Putin, including after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
"I would do exactly the same thing as Putin with regard to the events in Ukraine," he wrote on social media the day after Russia launched its aggression.
This month, he said in a radio interview that "Vladimir Putin is a peace politician of global importance".
