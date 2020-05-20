(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The work of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been assessed regularly after major outbreaks, including those of SARS and Ebola, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, commenting on the call of the World Health Assembly's (WHA) resolution for evaluating WHO's response to the pandemic.

The WHA convened from Monday to Tuesday in a move to bring all countries on board in their joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the member states adopted a resolution calling for solidarity and for an intensified joint response to the pandemic, with equal and fair access to COVID-19 treatments. The resolution also suggests an evaluation of the agency-led response to the outbreak.

"I think the resolution from the assembly is something that we have been saying, that there should be an assessment, there should be a review to understand everything, to learn lessons, and, you know, to address if there are problems. This is not new, it has been done after Ebola, it has been done after SARS. It has been done after major outbreaks. So, this is in the WHO's DNA," Tedros said at a press conference.

Tedros recalled that before the adoption of the resolution, he said that the organization's response would be reviewed at the earliest possible time, adding that the WHO calls for accountability more than anyone.