UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

W.House Calls On Russia To 'respect Belarus' Sovereignty, Democracy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:48 PM

W.House calls on Russia to 'respect Belarus' sovereignty, democracy

The White House on Monday urged Russia to "respect" sovereignty and democracy in neighboring Belarus where strongman President Alexander Lukashenko faces mass demonstrations calling for new elections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The White House on Monday urged Russia to "respect" sovereignty and democracy in neighboring Belarus where strongman President Alexander Lukashenko faces mass demonstrations calling for new elections.

"Russia must also respect Belarus' sovereignty and the right of its own people to elect their own leaders freely and fairly," President Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, told reporters.

Lukashenko has the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has raised the possibility of sending military support if Belarus "starts to get out of control."

Related Topics

Russia Democracy White House Trump Vladimir Putin Belarus

Recent Stories

CBUAE injects AED15.86 bn in June as certificates ..

19 minutes ago

SCCI honours strategic partners of Sharjah Shoppin ..

34 minutes ago

Masks, soap machines and mini-golf: inside the US ..

1 minute ago

Belarusian Opposition Decries Government Pressure ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.