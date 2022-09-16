UrduPoint.com

W.House Calls Republican Relocation Of Migrants 'cruel' And 'shameful'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 12:41 AM

W.House calls Republican relocation of migrants 'cruel' and 'shameful'

The White House on Thursday slammed Republican governors for headline-grabbing transfers of undocumented migrants into Democratic-led areas as "cruel" and "shameful."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The White House on Thursday slammed Republican governors for headline-grabbing transfers of undocumented migrants into Democratic-led areas as "cruel" and "shameful." The use of migrants as "political pawns" in the debate over illegal immigration ahead of November midterm elections is a "premeditated political stunt," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She spoke after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took credit for sending two planeloads of undocumented Venezuelans to Martha's Vineyard, a vacation island popular with the powerful and wealthy off the coast of Massachusetts.

"It is a cruel, inhumane way of treating people who are fleeing communism," Jean-Pierre said. "We're not just talking about people, we're talking about children.""It is indeed a political play," she said. "It is endangering people's lives and it is inhumane. It is taking away people's dignity.""It's shameful and we should call it out," she said.

