W.House says Biden has 'resumed his duties' after brief power transfer

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden has reassumed authority after briefly transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while under anesthetic for a routine medical procedure, the White House said Friday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Biden had spoken with Harris and his chief of staff at about 11:35 am (1635 GMT) and "at that time resumed his duties."Biden "was in good spirits" and remained at the presidential facility at Walter Reed hospital to complete "the rest of his routine physical," Psaki tweeted.