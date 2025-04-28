W.House To Name Cities 'obstructing' Anti-immigration Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) US President Donald Trump is to name and shame cities accused of "obstructing" his crackdown on illegal immigration, the White House said Monday, in a move aimed at "protecting American communities from criminal aliens."
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters he will sign an executive order later Monday to "direct the attorney general and secretary of homeland security to publish a list of state and local jurisdictions that obstruct the enforcement of Federal immigration laws."
Trump won the White House election last November in large part on promises to combat what he repeatedly claimed was an invasion of criminal migrants.
His rhetoric about rapists and murderers descending on suburban homes resonated with swaths of voters concerned about high levels of illegal immigration.
As part of the drive, Republicans in the White House and Congress have sought to crack down on so-called "sanctuary cities," which typically prohibit public officials from telling federal agents about undocumented immigrants if they are at risk of deportation.
The Democratic mayors of four major cities -- Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York -- were hauled over the coals in Congress in March over such immigration policies.
All four cities have struggled to cope with a huge influx of migrants crossing from Mexico.
Leavitt touted the success of Trump's crackdown, noting a 95 percent drop in encounters at the Mexico border in the 12 months from March 2024, when Joe Biden was still in office.
"America's borders are now secure because of President Trump. He has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws and defended America's sovereignty," she said.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win2 minutes ago
-
W.House to name cities 'obstructing' anti-immigration agenda2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Madrid Open ATP/WTA results32 minutes ago
-
POMF hosts dinner in honor of visiting Journalist Waqar Ali Khan52 minutes ago
-
Palestinian official tells ICJ Israel using aid blockage as 'weapon of war'52 minutes ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win1 hour ago
-
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 72 hours ago
-
Putin orders surprise three-day ceasefire in May2 hours ago
-
China welcomes measures to cool down current situation in wake of Pahalgam incident2 hours ago
-
Germany's next cabinet under leader-in-waiting Merz takes shape2 hours ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions key to peace3 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award3 hours ago