Why Are Chinese Electric Cars In EU Crosshairs?
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The European Union (EU) said this week it would slap additional tariffs of up to 38 percent on Chinese electric cars from next month after an anti-subsidy probe.
Here's why the Chinese electric vehicle market has raised hackles among European policymakers -- and how Beijing might respond:
How did China's EV sector get so strong?
China has spearheaded a targeted industrial strategy to boost its EV sector, pouring vast state funds into domestic firms as well as research and development.
Between 2014 and the end of 2022, the Chinese government said it had spent more than 200 billion Yuan ($28 billion) on subsidies and tax breaks for EV purchases alone.
The approach has given Chinese firms a critical edge in the race to provide cheaper, more efficient EVs over leading US automakers, which have not always enjoyed such state largesse.
They have also been boosted by surging domestic demand: Of all new EVs sold globally in December last year, 69 percent were in China, according to the research firm Rystad Energy.
Exports are soaring. According to the Atlantic Council, Chinese sales of EVs abroad rose 70 percent in 2023, reaching $34.1 billion.
Almost 40 percent of those exports went to the European Union, making it the largest recipient of Chinese EVs.
Who are the key players?
The overwhelming market leader from China is BYD, which this year posted record annual profits for 2023 and has said it aims to be among the top five car companies in Europe.
Last year, it became the first manufacturer to pass the five million milestone in terms of hybrids and all-electric vehicles sold, cumulatively -- crowning itself as "the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles".
Among the other top Chinese EV makers exporting to Europe are SAIC, MG Motor and Polestar -- owned by Volvo and its Chinese parent firm Geely -- according to state media.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Water Authority Ramps Up Inspections for Secure Water Supplies During Hajj Season4 minutes ago
-
Religious minister collaborates with HOAP to ensure well-being of Private Hajj Scheme pilgrims13 minutes ago
-
SDAIA Utilizes AI Technology to Streamline Process of Pilgrims' Arrival at Kingdom's Ports13 minutes ago
-
China says 'reserves the right' to file WTO suit over EU car tariffs24 minutes ago
-
New Zealand facing exit after Rutherford rescues Windies33 minutes ago
-
Hajj arrangements review: Pakistani Hajj pilgrims cheer to see minister Salik among them33 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits33 minutes ago
-
Lujin enchants international journalists, influencers in Shandong, China44 minutes ago
-
Musk says Tesla shareholders voting for his pay package by 'wide margins'44 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's old school goes on charm offensive53 minutes ago
-
Hajj Media Hub provides services to over 1,500 local, Int’l media professionals54 minutes ago
-
Pakistan calls for addressing multiple challenges world's oceans face1 hour ago