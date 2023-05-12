'Wide open' for business: Russia makes play for Gulf money

Grappling with sanctions and an exodus of foreign firms, Moscow is looking to investors from oil-rich Arab Gulf states as the West locks it out over the war in Ukraine

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ):Grappling with sanctions and an exodus of foreign firms, Moscow is looking to investors from oil-rich Arab Gulf states as the West locks it out over the war in Ukraine.

At the Annual Investment Meeting in the United Arab Emirates this week, the Russian government touted investment opportunities, while Russian companies exhibiting in a special pavilion hunted for Arab funds.

"We are here to try to attract any investors, among them Arabs," said Pavel Kalmycheck, an official with Russia's ministry of economic development.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have maintained a neutral stance towards Russia's war in Ukraine, which has isolated President Vladimir Putin in the eyes of many Western states.

Fleeing the impact of Western sanctions, rich Russian emigres have flocked to the UAE where they have set up businesses and are now among the top buyers of property.

Cooperation with the Middle East and North Africa is "one of Russia's foreign economic policy priorities", Maksim Reshetnikov, Russian minister of economic development, said in a speech to the forum.

"Now is the time to develop joint projects," he added, lauding countries in the region for their "independent foreign policy" and calling them "reliable partners for Russia".

To further boost trade, the minister called for the creation of a "financial and banking system independent" of the West which would help businesses evade the impact of sanctions.

Trade between Russia and Arab Gulf states increased by 40 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching $8.6 billion, according to Russian officials.

Last year, trade between Russia and the UAE alone rose 68 percent to $9 billion, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.