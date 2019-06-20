Wide Range of Deals to be Signed at Russia-Africa Summit in October - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

The first Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to take place this coming fall, is expected to bring about multiple trade deals and intergovernmental agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at the Russia-Africa economic conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The first Russia-Africa summit, scheduled to take place this coming fall, is expected to bring about multiple trade deals and intergovernmental agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday at the Russia-Africa economic conference.

"During this truly cornerstone, unprecedented summit, we expect to address a wide range of international issues, ways of deepening Russian-African cooperation in many different areas, from politics to culture. On the sidelines of this summit and during the Russia-Africa economic forum, to be held on its eve, a wide range of bilateral and multilateral documents is expected to be signed, including intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements, trade deals and contracts," Lavrov said at a conference organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Moscow.

The first Russia-Africa summit is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Sochi on October 31 and gather top-level state, non-state and business actors.

The Afreximbank economic conference is focused this year on Russian-African cooperation in areas such as finance, energy, mining, railroad infrastructure, digital technologies, cybersecurity, health care, education and food security.