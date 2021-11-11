UrduPoint.com

Widespread Emergency Services Number Outage Hits Germany

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:29 PM

Widespread emergency services number outage hits Germany

Emergency services numbers went out of operation across Germany on Thursday morning before being reestablished later in the day, officials said, with the cause as yet unknown

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Emergency services numbers went out of operation across Germany on Thursday morning before being reestablished later in the day, officials said, with the cause as yet unknown.

The Federal office for civil protection and disaster relief (BBK) reported disruptions to the 112 and 110 emergency numbers used to contact the police, fire brigade or the ambulance service, between 0330 and 0440 GMT.

Several states including southwestern Baden-Wuerttemberg and central Saxony-Anhalt were affected by the outage, as well as major cities Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Cologne.

The last of these was also hit by widespread cuts to electricity, drinking water and telephone services.

In the eastern state of Lower Saxony, as well as the emergency numbers, the internal phone networks of the police and hospitals also suffered outages.

A number of areas in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein were also affected, as well as other cities in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse.

The disruption was reported "very quickly" by network operator Deutsche Telekom, BBK president Armin Schuster told German media group RND.

"We must make sure that the warning system works," Schuster said.

The German government pledged millions of Euros to upgrade its crisis network after deadly floods in July, including installing more warning sirens and establishing a mobile phone alert system.

In September, an issue in the Deutsche Telekom network led to disruptions to emergency numbers lasting 30 minutes.

No indication has yet been given as to the cause of the outage or the consequences it may have had locally.

Related Topics

Fire Police Electricity Water Mobile German Germany Alert Cologne Frankfurt Hamburg Berlin May July September Media Government Million

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

2 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

18 minutes ago
 Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge ..

Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

4 minutes ago
 Australian students win int'l prize for work on ca ..

Australian students win int'l prize for work on carbon capture

4 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims ..

Tributes paid to Allma Iqbal for awakening Muslims of sub-continent

4 minutes ago
 European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Eur ..

European Commission Upgrades Forecast for 2021 Euro Area GDP Growth to 5%

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.