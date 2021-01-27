Widespread Global Job Losses Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic 'Worrying' - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The unemployment, which was caused by the coronavirus pandemic across the world, is "worrying," Russia President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Labor market losses by July were equivalent to almost 500 million jobs. Yes, half of them have been recovered by the end of the year. But still, almost 250 million jobs lost is a very large and worrying figure," Putin said in his online address at the World Economic Forum.