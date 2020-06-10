UrduPoint.com
Widespread Use Of Face Masks Can Prevent New Waves Of COVID-19 - Research

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Widespread Use of Face Masks Can Prevent New Waves of COVID-19 - Research

The widespread wearing of face masks in public significantly curbs COVID-19 transmission and can help avert new waves when combined with lockdowns, according to research published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A scientific journal on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The widespread wearing of face masks in public significantly curbs COVID-19 transmission and can help avert new waves when combined with lockdowns, according to research published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A scientific journal on Wednesday.

The research efforts were led by a team of scientists from the United Kingdom's universities of Cambridge and Greenwich. According to the study, when the population wears face masks all the time and not just when the first symptoms emerge, the virus' effective reproduction number can be pushed down to below 1, "leading to the mitigation of epidemic spread."

"Lockdown periods alone do not prevent the occurrence of secondary and tertiary waves of the pandemic occurring and these may be larger than the initial wave .

.. If lockdown periods are combined with 100% adoption of facemask use by the public, the initial disease progress peak is dramatically flattened and delayed and subsequent waves are prevented," the research results said.

The study asserts that this effect is maintained even if face masks are assumed to be only 50 percent effective at "capturing exhaled virus inoculum with an equal or lower efficiency on inhalation."

The scientists conclude that the widespread use of face masks offers an acceptable solution for a country to take control of the pandemic and reopen the economy.

