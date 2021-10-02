Widow of Assassinated Haitian President to Face Questioning Next Week - Reports

The widow of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Martine, is due to be questioned next week, the Haiti24 website reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The widow of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moise, Martine, is due to be questioned next week, the Haiti24 website reported on Saturday.

The former first lady, who was the only witness of the assassination, was supposed to be questioned on September 20, but the date was changed at her request.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7, while his wife sustained injuries and was subsequently hospitalized in the United States. The Haitian authorities have already detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.