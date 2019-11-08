UrduPoint.com
Widow Of French Novelist Celine Dies Aged 107

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:17 PM

Widow of French novelist Celine dies aged 107

The widow of the highly regarded but hugely controversial French novelist Louis-Ferdinand Celine has died aged 107, over half a century after her husband, whose work she always defended, a family friend told AFP on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :The widow of the highly regarded but hugely controversial French novelist Louis-Ferdinand Celine has died aged 107, over half a century after her husband, whose work she always defended, a family friend told AFP on Friday.

Lucette Destouches died overnight peacefully in her sleep, said David Alliot, a specialist on Celine and author of the biography "Madame Celine," who was close to Destouches.

Celine is revered by many in France and beyond for an innovative style which incorporated street language into literature, notably in his most famous work, "Journey to the End of the Night" in 1932.

