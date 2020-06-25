(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The widow of Sergei Khruschev, the late son of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, told Sputnik that her husband died from old age and refuted claims of a gunshot wound.

Media reports citing the Rhode Island police suggested that Khruschev died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The local health care department confirmed to Sputnik that the gunshot wound was the cause of death.

"Do not tell me all the rumors. He died, as the [medical] report reads, from old age. He died from old age. He had been ill for two years," Valentina Golenko said.

Sergei Khruschev, born in 1935, had been living in the United States since 1991 and died on June 18.