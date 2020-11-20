UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Armenian Ex-President Sargsyan Dies Of COVID-19 At Age 58 - Sargsyan's Office

Wife of Armenian Ex-President Sargsyan Dies of COVID-19 at Age 58 - Sargsyan's Office

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Rita Sargsyan, the wife of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, has died at the age of 58, Sargsyan's office wrote on its Facebook account on Friday.

"We inform with deeply felt sadness that on November 20 wife of the third president of the RA [Republic of Armenia], Rita Aleksandrovna Sargsyan, died.

The office of the third President of the RA expresses deep condolences to Serzh Sargsyan, his family, relatives and friends," the statement of the office read.

Rita Sargsyan was infected with COVID-19. On Monday, she was taken to the intensive cure unit of Yerevan's medical center Nairi. Afterward, Sargsyan was transported to Germany, but the doctors failed to save her life.

Serzh Sargsyan, who assumed the post of the Armenian president from 2008-2018, and Rita Sargsyan were married in 1983. The couple had two children and five grandchildren.

