UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of Armenian Prime Minister Says Women's Squadron Ready For Combat Mission

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:41 PM

Wife of Armenian Prime Minister Says Women's Squadron Ready for Combat Mission

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday said that the newly-created women's squadron, which includes Hakobyan herself, is ready to carry out military missions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday said that the newly-created women's squadron, which includes Hakobyan herself, is ready to carry out military missions.

In late October, Hakobyan said that a squadron of 13 women, which included her, started military training to prepare for the defense of Armenia.

"Our squadron is ready to fulfill a mission after ten-day training. The squadron is named after Armenian queen Erato," Hakobyan wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, Armenia published an update on casualties that resulted from a new phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In total, 257 drones, 16 helicopters, 25 aircrafts, 736 armored vehicles, six heavy flamethrower systems have been destroyed," the Armenian Unified Infocenter wrote on Facebook, adding that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost 7405 soldiers in the conflict.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, but hostilities have continued nonetheless.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martial Law Facebook Vehicles Wife Armenia Azerbaijan September October Women From

Recent Stories

Sixteen-year-old El Salvador tennis player handed ..

19 minutes ago

Schwartzman left waiting for Tour Finals place aft ..

19 minutes ago

Naat, Speech contests organized to mark Milad-un-N ..

23 minutes ago

PML-N distancing from Nawaz Sharif for using misle ..

23 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situatio ..

23 minutes ago

Biden to Deliver Prime Time Address on Friday Nigh ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.