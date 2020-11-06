Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday said that the newly-created women's squadron, which includes Hakobyan herself, is ready to carry out military missions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday said that the newly-created women's squadron, which includes Hakobyan herself, is ready to carry out military missions.

In late October, Hakobyan said that a squadron of 13 women, which included her, started military training to prepare for the defense of Armenia.

"Our squadron is ready to fulfill a mission after ten-day training. The squadron is named after Armenian queen Erato," Hakobyan wrote on Facebook.

On Friday, Armenia published an update on casualties that resulted from a new phase of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In total, 257 drones, 16 helicopters, 25 aircrafts, 736 armored vehicles, six heavy flamethrower systems have been destroyed," the Armenian Unified Infocenter wrote on Facebook, adding that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost 7405 soldiers in the conflict.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action. Reports indicate that civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh are bearing the brunt of artillery shelling.

Armenia has declared martial law and called for a general mobilization, while Azerbaijan has also announced partial mobilization and partial martial law. The parties have since agreed to three humanitarian ceasefires, but hostilities have continued nonetheless.