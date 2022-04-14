Wife of Captured Ukrainian Opposition Leader Calls for His Release

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, demanded on Wednesday that he be freed from what she sees as illegal captivity

"His life should not be in danger. I'm waiting for your answer," she said in a video address to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's Security Service said on Tuesday that the 67-year-old elected lawmaker from the Opposition Platform party was rearrested after disappearing from house arrest in late February. Zelenskyy said he wanted to trade Medvedchuk for captive Ukrainian soldiers.

Marchenko argued that her husband is being persecuted for political reasons. She said that he had not broken any law and had always advocated for "peace, dialogue and harmony in Ukraine."