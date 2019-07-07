UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Ex-INTERPOL Chief Prosecuted For Corruption Sues Int'l Policing Body - Statement

Sun 07th July 2019 | 05:50 AM

Wife of Ex-INTERPOL Chief Prosecuted for Corruption Sues Int'l Policing Body - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) Grace Meng, the wife of Former President of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and Chinese national Meng Hongwei, who is being prosecuted in China for corruption, has filed a suit against the body, claiming that INTERPOL has failed to protect her family and tried to intimidate her into keeping silent.

"[Interpol] failed to protect and assist my family and it is complicit in the internationally wrongful acts of its member country, China. Despite INTERPOL's threat for speaking out, I am announcing ... that I have launched legal proceedings against INTERPOL at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague," Meng said in a statement, as quoted by the South China Morning Post newspaper on Sunday.

Meng added that the proceedings were aimed at determining whether the international policing body had "breached its obligations owed" to her family, the outlet reported.

In response to the outlet's inquiry, INTERPOL refuted Meng's allegations as "baseless" and said that it had reminded the parties concerned that the proceedings were confidential.

"INTERPOL will not engage with any attempt by the claimants' and their representatives to litigate this matter in the press, other than to note that claimants' and their representatives apparently consider that their legal avenues of recourse are insufficient," the body said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Then-INTERPOL chief disappeared last September after traveling from France, where the policing body is headquartered, to China and was reported missing by his wife in early October.

Chinese authorities later confirmed media reports that Meng had been detained upon his arrival in China on suspicion of corruption. In late June, the former top INTERPOL official pleaded guilty to having accepted over $2 million in bribes.

