UrduPoint.com

Wife Of Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Corruption - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Wife of Ex-Malaysian Prime Minister Sentenced to 10 Years for Corruption - Reports

Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday sentenced Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption scandal around the national investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday sentenced Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to 10 years in prison in connection with a corruption scandal around the national investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), media reported.

The court denied the defendant's last petition for the disqualification of a judge presiding over the trial and found Mansor guilty of three episodes of corruption, according to The Star news agency. All the episodes reportedly took place during the implementation of a program to install equipment for the use of solar energy in 369 rural schools in the Malaysian state of Sarawak. The program costed at 1.2 billion Malaysian Ringgit ($279 million), which was financed by state-owned enterprises linked to the 1MDB fund, the media outlet reported.

As a result of the court hearing, Mansor received 10 years in prison for each of the corruption episodes, with a real serving of a 10-year sentence, according to the news agency.

She is also obliged to pay a fine of 970 million Malaysian ringgit. If the amount is not paid, 70-year-old Mansor will have to serve the entire 30 years in prison, The Star reported.

The defendant can challenge the verdict in the Court of Appeal. In this case, during the proceedings, Mansor will be temporarily released on bail, which she has been on since her arrest.

On August 23, Malaysia's highest court sentenced Razak to 12 years in prison also in a case of embezzlement from the 1MDB fund, after which the former prime minister was taken to the Kajang Prison in the state of Selangor.

Billion-dollar embezzlement from the 1MDB fund was investigated by law enforcement agencies in more than 10 countries. It marked the largest political scandal in the Malaysian history. As a result, a government coalition that had ruled the country since independence from the United Kingdom lost the general elections in 2018 for the first time. The former prime minister and his wife were arrested shortly after the elections.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Prime Minister Scandal Fine Wife Kuala Lumpur Independence United Kingdom Malaysia August 2018 Media All From Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Almost 45% of US Parents Fear for Children's Safet ..

Almost 45% of US Parents Fear for Children's Safety at School, Highest Since 200 ..

3 seconds ago
 Police recover abducted person, arrest four kidnap ..

Police recover abducted person, arrest four kidnappers

4 seconds ago
 Kashmiris won't rest till accomplishing Geelani's ..

Kashmiris won't rest till accomplishing Geelani's mission: Mushaal Hussein Mulli ..

6 seconds ago
 Assessment report warns of leptospirosis upsurge i ..

Assessment report warns of leptospirosis upsurge in post-floods situation in Pak ..

7 seconds ago
 Minister, PIEDMC chief discuss industrialization

Minister, PIEDMC chief discuss industrialization

10 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 Abottabad provided assistance to peopl ..

Rescue 1122 Abottabad provided assistance to people during August: Report

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.