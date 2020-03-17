Wife of First Man in Space Dies at 84 - Authorities

The wife of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to go to space, has died at the age of 84, Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

"Valentina Gagarina has passed away," the center's spokesperson said.

Valentina survived her husband, who tragically perished in a plane crash 52 years ago.

Preparations for her funeral are being taken care of, the spokesman said, without mentioning where her final resting place would be.