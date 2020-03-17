UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of First Man In Space Dies At 84 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Wife of First Man in Space Dies at 84 - Authorities

The wife of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to go to space, has died at the age of 84, Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The wife of Yuri Gagarin, the first man to go to space, has died at the age of 84, Russia's Cosmonaut Training Center in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Valentina Gagarina has passed away," the center's spokesperson said.

Valentina survived her husband, who tragically perished in a plane crash 52 years ago.

Preparations for her funeral are being taken care of, the spokesman said, without mentioning where her final resting place would be.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Wife Man

Recent Stories

Cabinet apprised over coronavirus situation, steps ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of two minor br ..

2 minutes ago

Isolated wards must be out of hospitals: Young Doc ..

2 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal vows to defeat coronavirus jointly

2 minutes ago

London Mayor Announces Cancellation of Planned Eve ..

5 minutes ago

US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops in 22 States in Respo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.