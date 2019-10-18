Wife of Former South Korean Justice Minister on Trial for Forgery Allegations - Reports

The wife of former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Chung Kyung-sim, stands before trial on forgery charges over accusations that she helped her daughter obtain admittance to Pusan National University's medical school, particularly by illegally soliciting a scholarship, the South Korean media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The wife of former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk, Chung Kyung-sim, stands before trial on forgery charges over accusations that she helped her daughter obtain admittance to Pusan National University's medical school, particularly by illegally soliciting a scholarship, the South Korean media reported on Friday.

A preparatory court hearing against Chung was held earlier today in her absence, the Yonhap news agency said.

Allegations in forgery, financial wrongdoing and academic favors have put Cho's family under severe public scrutiny from the very outset of his nomination to the post of Justice Minister by President Moon Jae-in in August.

Shortly after, Cho was confronted with allegations over his family's affluence, specifically accusations that his 28-year-old daughter was admitted to college and granted a scholarship despite the family's wealth and her poor academic performance. His wife, in particular, has been alleged in fabricating a college presidential citation related to voluntary activity by her daughter at Dongyang University, where the mother works as a professor of English.

On Monday, Cho announced his resignation.