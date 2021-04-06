UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Jailed Navalny Says Her Husband Cannot Be Hospitalized As Passport Missing

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:32 PM

Wife of Jailed Navalny Says Her Husband Cannot Be Hospitalized as Passport Missing

The wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, on Tuesday released a letter from the Pokrov prison administrator, according to which her husband could not be hospitalized as his passport is missing from his file

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Yulia, on Tuesday released a letter from the Pokrov prison administrator, according to which her husband could not be hospitalized as his passport is missing from his file.

"Per the requirements of Article 173 of the Russian Penal Code, it is imperative that the convict's Russian passport be kept in a personal file. Lack of a passport prevents: disposing of the convicted person's property; hospitalization in case of health problems [among other restrictions]," Alexander Mukhanov's letter read, posted by Yulia Navalnaya on Instagram.

Sputnik has had no official confirmation.

On March 31, Navalny, who is serving a prison term on charges of financial misconduct, went on a hunger strike, demanding that the prison administration provide him access to proper medical treatment. The opposition figure has complained about pain in his back and legs.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service stated that Navalny's health was assessed as stable and satisfactory by medical professionals and he has been receiving all necessary care.

