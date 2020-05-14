UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Jailed Russian Pilot Says His Prison Conditions Inadequate Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The conditions inside the US prison in which Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko is serving his term are inadequate amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the inmates lack protective gear even after several people in the facility have tested positive for the disease, Yaroshenko's wife has told Sputnik

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) - The conditions inside the US prison in which Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko is serving his term are inadequate amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the inmates lack protective gear even after several people in the facility have tested positive for the disease, Yaroshenko's wife has told Sputnik.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Wednesday that Yaroshenko, who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms while in the US prison, tested negative for the coronavirus.

"Their barracks were built in 1963. The ventilation system is out of order. They installed only one ventilator that only spreads the bacteria and closed everything .

.. Yesterday, they received three masks each for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic," Tatyana Yaroshenko said.

At the same time, she said that almost no sick prisoners remain in the barracks.

"Konstantin's symptoms have disappeared and only unpleasant chest pressure remains," she said.

The pilot was arrested in Liberia in May 2010 on suspicion of drug trafficking. A year later, he was extradited to the United States and sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle a large amount of drugs to the country. He has denied all charges.

