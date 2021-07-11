Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on Mercenaries

The hospitalized wife of the slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise accused mercenaries in her first public address of trying to kill her husband's dream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The hospitalized wife of the slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise accused mercenaries in her first public address of trying to kill her husband's dream.

"Mercenaries assassinated the president, while other mercenaries want to kill his dream and his vision of the country," Martine Moise said in a recorded statement published on her Twitter account.

She said her husband's enemies attacked him because of his development projects, and plans to organize a constitutional referendum and presidential and legislative elections.

Moise was gunned down by a commando who stormed his home on Tuesday night. His wife was severely wounded in the stomach and airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment. Several suspects have been detained.