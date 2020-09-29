UrduPoint.com
Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Wife of Late Senator John McCain to Join Biden's Presidential Transition Team - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain, will join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's transition team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

McCain, a Republican, will serve as an adviser to Biden to help him plan for a possible presidency, the report said.

McCain is the second Republican to join the board of Biden's presidential transition team. Republican Robert McDonald, who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, will also be an adviser on the former vice president's transition team.

The first of the three presidential debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio.

