Wife Of Malaysia Former Finance Minister Charged In Assets Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The wife of a former Malaysian finance minister who has close ties to a political rival of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was charged Tuesday with failing to disclose her assets to anti-graft investigators.
Na'imah Abdul Khalid, the 66-year-old wife of businessman Daim Zainuddin who served as finance minister twice between 1984 and 2001, pleaded not guilty at a court in the capital Kuala Lumpur.
The offence of not disclosing her assets in response to an anti-graft agency request was allegedly committed last November, according to court documents seen by AFP.
Daim, 85, is a close ally of former two-time prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, a fierce critic of Ibrahim, who came to power in 2022 vowing to stamp out high-level corruption.
"No crime was committed by me and I will prove this in court," Na'imah said in a statement outside the court.
"The real crime is the plot to tarnish my husband's reputation. The real crime is the wielding of state power for personal ends and not for the benefit of the people."
She directed a message to Ibrahim, saying "power is brief and there is always a reckoning for those who abuse it".
The court fixed March 22 for the next hearing in the case, where a trial date could be set. If found guilty, she faces a maximum prison term of five years and a hefty fine.
