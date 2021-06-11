UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Wife of Mexican Drug Lord 'El Chapo Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The 31-year-old wife of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering charges, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, pleaded guilty to a three-count criminal information charging her with: 1) Conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, one kilogram or more of heroin, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana in the U.S., Mexico, and elsewhere... 2) conspiring with others to launder narcotics proceeds; and 3) violating the criminal penalties of the Kingpin Act by engaging in transactions and dealings in property of her husband," the department said in a press release.

Coronel Aispuro is scheduled to be sentenced by a Federal judge on September 15, the release said.

Guzman is currently serving a life sentence at the ADX prison in the US state of Colorado. Mexico extradited Guzmán to the United States in 2017 after he escaped twice from Mexican maximum security prisons following his initial capture in 1993.

