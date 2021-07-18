UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Murdered Haitian President Returns To Haiti From Miami - Communications Secretary

Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

Wife of Murdered Haitian President Returns to Haiti From Miami - Communications Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Martine Moise, the wife of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, has returned to Haiti after undergoing treatment at a Miami hospital, Haiti's Communications Secretary Frantz Exantus said.

"The 1st lady @martinejmoise has just arrived in Haiti as part of the preparations for the national funeral of Pdt @moisejovenel," Exantus said on Twitter.

The communications secretary added that upon her arrival, Martine Moise was greeted by Haiti's Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Jovenel Moise and his wife, Martine Moise, were shot at their private residence last week. The First Lady suffered a severe abdominal injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment. On Monday, Joseph confirmed that she was feeling well and was recovering.

