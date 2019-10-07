UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Paris Police Attacker Freed From Custody - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The wife of a man who stabbed four colleagues to death at the Paris police headquarters has been released from custody, media said Sunday.

The woman was detained shortly after Michael Harpon, 45, knifed three male police officers and a female assistant at the office in central Paris on Thursday.

The 38-year-old was freed on Sunday, the France Info radio cited sources in the judiciary as saying. She has not been charged.

The probe into the murders that shocked France had been taken over by anti-terrorist prosecutors after it was revealed that Harpon, an IT expert, had showed signs of radicalization.

The man converted to islam years ago but changed his behavior drastically in recent month. He cut off contacts with women and endorsed some of Islamist atrocities, including the 2015 attack on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine.

