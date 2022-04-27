Wife of Russian Citizen Yaroshenko Confirms his Return from US to Russia

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was imprisoned in the United States in 2010, was exchanged for former US Marine Trevor Reed in Turkey, Yaroshenko's wife Victoria confirmed to Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that she was informed of the exchange and will meet her husband at the airport when he arrives in Moscow

"The exchange was in Turkey ... Today I'm meeting him at the airport (in Moscow) in two hours," Victoria Yaroshenko said.

She also noted that she was informed of the exchange in advance.

American student Trevor Reed was taken to Vnukovo airport in Moscow and flew to the United States, Rossiya 24 broadcaster reported.

His lawyer Sergey Nikitenkov told Sputnik the exchange marked positive development in Reed's case, but declined to provide additional details.

"It is clear that there is a positive dynamic in the course of this case. We welcome this dynamic. There is no doubt that it happened, that there the discussion led to a positive result. The implementation of this process is carried out by the special services, so I am not yet authorized to say more," Nikitenkov said.

Reed was sentenced in 2020 to 9 years in prison for using violence against police officers in Russia. The American was also ordered to pay 100 thousand rubles to each law enforcement officer as compensation.