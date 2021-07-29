Wife of Slain Haitian President Leaves Country for US for Medical Treament - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Martine Moise, the widow of Haiti's assassinated president, left the country with children and headed for the United States, the Haiti 24 news agency reported on Thursday.

Late President Jovenel Moise's family departed on Wednesday to Florida in the southeastern US, where Martine Moise will continue her medical treatment, the media added.

Jovenel Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital in Miami. On July 17, she returned home to attend her husband's funeral.

Haitian police have identified 28 suspects in the assassination, and 26 of them have been detained, including 18 Colombians, five Haitians and three US citizens. The Pentagon has confirmed that seven of the detained Colombians had received US military training.