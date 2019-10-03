UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wife Of South Korean Justice Minister Questioned In Corruption Probe - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:33 PM

Wife of South Korean Justice Minister Questioned in Corruption Probe - Reports

South Korean prosecutors have questioned the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of their investigation into allegations of corruption against the justice minister's family, South Korean media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) South Korean prosecutors have questioned the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of their investigation into allegations of corruption against the justice minister's family, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

On September 6, Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor and Cho Kuk's wife, was officially indicted with forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school. The investigators have been also looking into her suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became South Korean President Moon Jae-in's aide in 2017.

Chung is also expected to be questioned over claims she hid or replaced hard drives with potential evidence, the Yonhap news agency said.

Due to all the allegations against the professor, prosecutors may end up questioning her several times, according to Yonhap.

Related Topics

Corruption Wife North Korea Money May September 2017 Family Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

2 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

5 minutes ago

All main rivers flow normal: Federal Flood Commis ..

5 minutes ago

Forbidden city launches drama production technolog ..

5 minutes ago

TBM considers a gauge for country's equipment manu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.