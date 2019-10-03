Wife of South Korean Justice Minister Questioned in Corruption Probe - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) South Korean prosecutors have questioned the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of their investigation into allegations of corruption against the justice minister's family, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

On September 6, Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor and Cho Kuk's wife, was officially indicted with forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school. The investigators have been also looking into her suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became South Korean President Moon Jae-in's aide in 2017.

Chung is also expected to be questioned over claims she hid or replaced hard drives with potential evidence, the Yonhap news agency said.

Due to all the allegations against the professor, prosecutors may end up questioning her several times, according to Yonhap.