Wife of Spanish Prime Minister Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The spouse of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, 45-year-old Begona Gomez, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Spanish news agency Europa Press reported on Sunday, citing the prime minister's office.

The condition of both the prime minister and his wife is assessed as good, both are now in their residence, following the health authorities' advice.