Wife of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Visits UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska, visited the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

Olena Zelenska was accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. According to the UN Staff, their meeting started at about 20:10 EST and lasted for about an hour.

It is unclear what the topic of the discussion with Gutteres was, as the Ukrainian delegation refused to comment.

Her arrival comes in the context of her husband not attending in person the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Instead of delivering the speech from the podium, he will provide the statement via a pre-recorded video message.

It is rumored that Zelenska is going to open an exhibition on Wednesday. Diplomats told Sputnik that she might be sitting in the General Assembly Hall during her husband's speech, which is expected to be played on Wednesday.