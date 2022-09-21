UrduPoint.com

Wife Of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Visits UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Wife of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Visits UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska, visited the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday.

Olena Zelenska was accompanied by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. According to the UN Staff, their meeting started at about 20:10 EST and lasted for about an hour.

It is unclear what the topic of the discussion with Gutteres was, as the Ukrainian delegation refused to comment.

Her arrival comes in the context of her husband not attending in person the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Instead of delivering the speech from the podium, he will provide the statement via a pre-recorded video message.

It is rumored that Zelenska is going to open an exhibition on Wednesday. Diplomats told Sputnik that she might be sitting in the General Assembly Hall during her husband's speech, which is expected to be played on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Wife New York From

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

8 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

8 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

8 hours ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

8 hours ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

8 hours ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.