Wigan Edge Penrith For Fifth World Club Challenge Title
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Super League Wigan defeated Penrith Panthers of the NRL 16-12 to clinch the World Club Challenge for a record-equalling fifth time on Saturday.
Tries from Abbas Miski, Kruise Leeming and Jake Wardle, plus four points from the boot of Harry Smith, ensured Wigan emulated rivals and fellow five-time winners St Helens, who also beat Penrith last year in Sydney.
Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards scored tries for the Panthers who had led 12-10 at the interval.
The Australians thought they had won the match in the dying seconds when Taylan May crashed over the try-line on the final hooter.
However, the score was ruled out after replays showed he been bundled into touch.
"Fantastic game, two outstanding teams. You could see all the way through the game what a fantastic team Penrith are. I couldn't be prouder of my players. We have to build on it now," Wigan coach Matt Peet told the BBC.
Penrith have now been defeated in all five of their World Club Challenge clashes.
"It was a game of inches. Great game for the crowd that turned out. Unfortunate that we couldn't win but I'm proud of the boys," said Penrith coach Ivan Cleary.
"I'd rather be here and lose than not be here."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From World
-
Fulham puncture Man Utd as Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool6 minutes ago
-
Trump notches easy win over Haley in march to Republican nomination6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - collated16 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 4th Test scoreboard36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table56 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated1 hour ago
-
Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens1 hour ago
-
Trump eases to win against Haley in race to Republican nomination2 hours ago
-
Australia win rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results3 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 hours ago