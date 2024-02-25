Open Menu

Wigan Edge Penrith For Fifth World Club Challenge Title

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Super League Wigan defeated Penrith Panthers of the NRL 16-12 to clinch the World Club Challenge for a record-equalling fifth time on Saturday.

Tries from Abbas Miski, Kruise Leeming and Jake Wardle, plus four points from the boot of Harry Smith, ensured Wigan emulated rivals and fellow five-time winners St Helens, who also beat Penrith last year in Sydney.

Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards scored tries for the Panthers who had led 12-10 at the interval.

The Australians thought they had won the match in the dying seconds when Taylan May crashed over the try-line on the final hooter.

However, the score was ruled out after replays showed he been bundled into touch.

"Fantastic game, two outstanding teams. You could see all the way through the game what a fantastic team Penrith are. I couldn't be prouder of my players. We have to build on it now," Wigan coach Matt Peet told the BBC.

Penrith have now been defeated in all five of their World Club Challenge clashes.

"It was a game of inches. Great game for the crowd that turned out. Unfortunate that we couldn't win but I'm proud of the boys," said Penrith coach Ivan Cleary.

"I'd rather be here and lose than not be here."

