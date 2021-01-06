WikiJustice NGO Criticizes Assange Lawyers' Strategy, Claims Team Acts 'Against His Good'

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The strategy of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's defense team is questionable and does not always seem to play in his interests, Monika Karbowska, a member of the French NGO WikiJustice for Assange, who was in the court on Monday when the whistleblower was denied extradition to the US, told Sputnik.

UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled on Monday not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison where he is detained. Earlier in the day, the court denied bail on the grounds that the whistleblower had previously violated the bail conditions.

"For Julian Paul Assange, his lawyers have inexplicably never asked for his release. They did not ask for it even though Judge Baraitser proposed it to them after Julian Paul Assange's revolt in court on February 26 and 27, 2020. Julian Assange refused to cooperate with this mock court, refused to sit down and made gestures to the public to ask for help. His lawyers were quick to shut him up and speak for him so that he could not speak!" Karbowska said.

"We know that a prisoner can apply for bail himself using a simple form available from the prison social worker, but Edward Fitzgerald [one of Assange's lawyers] stated on February 26th and 27th in Woolwich Court that he was not sure his client wanted to be released.

How can we believe that a man who is imprisoned in solitary confinement and tortured prefers to remain locked up and tortured? How can we trust a lawyer who says such an outrageous thing? We have deduced that Julian Assange's lawyers do not act for his good and often act against his good," she continued.

The lawyers could ask for Julian Assange's release 23 times since May 2019, she went on to say.

"Lawyers for other extradited persons, Polish migrants for example, routinely do this to put pressure on the court and simply to allow their clients to lead a normal life," Karbowska said.

"Finally, I wanted to point out that in the course of our action we discovered that many people who present themselves as Julian Assange's lawyers are in fact not lawyers at all: Jennifer Robison, Stella Morris, Geoffrey Robertson are not registered with the Bar Council, so they cannot sit or plead in a British court of law. Others are lawyers in their own country but cannot plead in England either: Baltazar Garzon, Dupont Moretti. Others are not lawyers at all: Juan Branco," Karbowska said.

On Tuesday, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment Nils Melzer said in a statement that Assange must be immediately released from the high-security prison in the United Kingdom and be compensated for the abuses he has suffered.