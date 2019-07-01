UrduPoint.com
WikiLeaks Chief Editor Says Assange Might Eventually Turn To European Human Rights Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:50 PM

WikiLeaks Chief Editor Says Assange Might Eventually Turn to European Human Rights Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in Belmarsh in London, may turn to the European Court of Human Rights over the psychological torture that he has been exposed to, after having exhausted all legal ways in the United Kingdom, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, imprisoned in Belmarsh in London, may turn to the European Court of Human Rights over the psychological torture that he has been exposed to, after having exhausted all legal ways in the United Kingdom, WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson told Sputnik.

In late May, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer stated after visiting Assange in prison together with two medical experts that the WikiLeaks founder had been exposed to a long-time psychological torture.

"I don't know if it is possible to do that on that basis. You have to exhaust the legal remedies in the courts in your country before you actually do it, but I could expect to see that happen in the end, after the United Kingdom takes it through all courts. But I am not too optimistic that he will be allowed free. So that means incarceration for years and years," Hrafnsson said in an interview, asked if Assange should apply to the European Court on Human Rights over the matter.

