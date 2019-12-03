UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WikiLeaks Editor Calls Assange Extradition Case 'Forced Rendition,' Harmful Precedent

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 07:58 PM

WikiLeaks Editor Calls Assange Extradition Case 'Forced Rendition,' Harmful Precedent

US-led plans to extradite and prosecute Julian Assange, the jailed founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing platform, are nothing more than a "forced rendition," in which the United Kingdom and Australia are complicit, and sets a "dangerous precedent" for global press freedoms, the current WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) US-led plans to extradite and prosecute Julian Assange, the jailed founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing platform, are nothing more than a "forced rendition," in which the United Kingdom and Australia are complicit, and sets a "dangerous precedent" for global press freedoms, the current WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, said on Tuesday.

Hrafnsson's comments came as he addressed an audience at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia. The WikiLeaks editor-in-chief said that the current legal process was nothing more than a "forced rendition" made possible "with the enabling of the UK legal system" and "with the apparent support of the Australian government," a transcript from the event published on the Defend WikiLeaks website read.

Australian journalists should push the government to act on Assange's behalf, the WikiLeaks editor-in-chief said. These steps, he argued, would be crucial to preserving the distinctions between what governments consider to be journalism, and what they consider to be espionage.

"You, above all people are able to distinguish between publishing and espionage; a distinction that the US government and its allies seem intent on erasing. And you know as well as I that if they are successful in this, then Julian Assange won't be the last of our colleagues to have his life destroyed in this line of work," Hrafnsson stated.

Last week, a group of 65 UK and international doctors wrote an open letter in which they expressed their concerns over Assange's health. Doctors requested that UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, approve Assange's transfer from Belmarsh prison in London to a university hospital.

Sweden dropped an investigation which began in 2010 against Assange relating to a rape allegation. However, the WikiLeaks founder is still currently in jail in the United Kingdom, after being arrested on April 11 on a charge of breaching bail conditions. The US has asked for his extradition after he was indicted on Espionage Act-related charges. The whistleblower faces up to 175 years in a US prison if convicted on these charges.

Related Topics

Australia Jail Canberra London United Kingdom April Event All From Government

Recent Stories

HRCP investigates Kashana Home case

8 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Tako ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condoles death of brother of ..

18 seconds ago

Antalya to get first aircraft hanger by 2021 end

20 seconds ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for handin ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.