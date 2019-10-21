Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of the WikiLeaks website, said on Monday that his expectations for the case management hearing for the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, ahead of his possible extradition to the United States were "moderate and hopeful

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of the WikiLeaks website, said on Monday that his expectations for the case management hearing for the WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, ahead of his possible extradition to the United States were "moderate and hopeful."

Earlier on Monday, Assange arrived for his extradition hearing in London.

The hearing is set to determine the agenda of the future hearings for the WikiLeaks founder's potential extradition to the United States.

"Our expectations are moderate and hopeful," Hrafnsson told reporters before the start of the hearing.

Assange is currently serving a 50-week sentence in London's Belmarsh prison over violating his bail conditions. In the United States, he is facing espionage charges over his work with WikiLeaks that published a large number of leaked classified documents.