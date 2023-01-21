WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assured him the fight to end the injustice in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be a priority in his foreign policy.

"President Lula assured me that the fight to end the injustice entailed in the Assange case would be a priority in his foreign policy," Hrafnsson said on Friday.

Hrafnsson noted that he traveled to South America to meet with the presidents of several countries and they expressed concern about the precedent set by the case against Assange with respect to fundamental freedoms.

"I got the same strong support from Gustavo Petro President of Colombia, who called for Julian's release, and the end of the persecution. Lastly, I met Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, who has been a constant supporter of Julian," he said.

"It was Obrador who said that if Julian is extradited to the United States, the Statue of Liberty should be dismantled and returned to France."

In 2019, the UK authorities apprehended Assange in London on an arrest warrant request by the US government. Assange faces extradition to the United States and a sentence of up to 175 years in maximum security prison if convicted of charges of espionage levied against him by the US government. The charges include disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act.

The 51-year-old Australian took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in June 2012 until his arrest in April 2019, after which his extradition hearings began. Assange has been held in the United Kingdom in the notorious Belmarsh prison.