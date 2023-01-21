UrduPoint.com

WikiLeaks Editor Says Lula Assured Him Assange Case To Be Brazil's Foreign Policy Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 03:10 AM

WikiLeaks Editor Says Lula Assured Him Assange Case to Be Brazil's Foreign Policy Priority

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assured him the fight to end the injustice in the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be a priority in his foreign policy.

"President Lula assured me that the fight to end the injustice entailed in the Assange case would be a priority in his foreign policy," Hrafnsson said on Friday.

Hrafnsson noted that he traveled to South America to meet with the presidents of several countries and they expressed concern about the precedent set by the case against Assange with respect to fundamental freedoms.

"I got the same strong support from Gustavo Petro President of Colombia, who called for Julian's release, and the end of the persecution. Lastly, I met Andreas Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, who has been a constant supporter of Julian," he said.

"It was Obrador who said that if Julian is extradited to the United States, the Statue of Liberty should be dismantled and returned to France."

In 2019, the UK authorities apprehended Assange in London on an arrest warrant request by the US government. Assange faces extradition to the United States and a sentence of up to 175 years in maximum security prison if convicted of charges of espionage levied against him by the US government. The charges include disclosing classified information and violating the Espionage Act.

The 51-year-old Australian took refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in June 2012 until his arrest in April 2019, after which his extradition hearings began. Assange has been held in the United Kingdom in the notorious Belmarsh prison.

Related Topics

France London Same Brazil United Kingdom United States Colombia Mexico April June 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

2 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

4 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

4 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

4 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.