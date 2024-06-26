WikiLeaks Founder Assange Returns Home A Free Man
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Canberra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man Wednesday after admitting he revealed US defence secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell.
Assange landed on a chilly Canberra evening in a private jet, the final act of an international drama that led him from a five-year stretch in the high-security Belmarsh prison in Britain to a courtroom in a US Pacific island territory and, finally, home.
His white hair swept back, the Australian raised a fist as he emerged from the plane door, striding across the tarmac to meet his wife Stella and then to embrace his father.
Dozens of television journalists, photographers and reporters peered through the airport fencing to see Assange, who wore a dark suit, white shirt and brown tie.
WikiLeaks said on X that it would hold a press conference in the Australian capital at 9:15 pm (1115 GMT) on Wednesday, but did not say if Assange would be present.
"He will be able to spend quality time with his wife Stella, and his two children, be able to walk up and down on the beach and feel the sand through his toes in winter -- that lovely chill," said Assange's father, John Shipton.
Assange's long battle with US prosecutors came to an unexpected end in the Northern Mariana Islands where a judge accepted his guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information.
The remote courtroom was chosen because of the 52-year-old's unwillingness to go to the continental United States and because of its proximity to Australia.
