WikiLeaks Founder Assange To Be 'free Man' After US Plea Deal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

WikiLeaks founder Assange to be 'free man' after US plea deal

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is to be a "free man", his wife said Tuesday, once a judge signs off on a plea deal with US authorities to bring to a close his years-long legal drama.

Assange was released Monday from a high-security British prison where he had been held for five years while he fought extradition to the United States, which sought to prosecute him for revealing military secrets.

He flew out of London to travel to the Northern Mariana Islands, a US territory in the Pacific where he will plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate national defence information, according to a court document.

A charter plane carrying the 52-year-old landed in Bangkok around 12:30 pm (0530 GMT) on Tuesday for a scheduled refuelling stop.

From there it was scheduled to fly to Saipan, capital of the US territory where Assange is due in court on Wednesday morning.

